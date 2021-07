Baltimore Orioles slugger Trey Mancini was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in March 2020 right as the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States, but that didn’t stop him from recovering and returning to MLB for the 2021 season. Mancini then hit 16 dingers in the first half of the season to earn a spot in the Home Run Derby, where he made it all the way to the final round before getting beat out by New York Mets star Pete Alonso.