22 Coffee Shops Loved by Locals Around the Tyler Area

Miss Lucky is on a mission to find a new place to live and she's got her eyes set on you. She's a young pup with lots of life ahead of her, but she's starting out her life homeless and would really love to join your family. Miss Lucky is seven months old and is currently available for adoption from the Humane Society's Pets Fur People in Tyler. Executive Director Gayle Helms feels the best fit for Miss Lucky would with an active family, because being a Jack Russell Terrier mix, Jack Russell Terriers are known to have a lot of energy, and be the only dog in the house. She weighs in at twenty five pounds, has been spayed, is current on starting vaccinations, including rabies, and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Miss Lucky will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half price on basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.