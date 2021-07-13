Cancel
Mark Millar’s ‘King of Spies’ is About a James Bond-esque Spy Coping With His Own Mortality

By Joshua Meyer
/Film
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough Jupiter’s Legacy has been canceled, Netflix is still in the Mark Millar business. Instead of adapting an existing Millar comic to the screen, however, the company has worked up a new project in-house with the creator. King of Spies is billed as a “graphic novel translation of [an] original Netflix property.” The title will pair Millar with an as-yet-unnamed superstar comic book artist for an all-new story, which centers on Britain’s greatest secret agent.

