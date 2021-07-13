Mark Millar’s ‘King of Spies’ is About a James Bond-esque Spy Coping With His Own Mortality
Though Jupiter’s Legacy has been canceled, Netflix is still in the Mark Millar business. Instead of adapting an existing Millar comic to the screen, however, the company has worked up a new project in-house with the creator. King of Spies is billed as a “graphic novel translation of [an] original Netflix property.” The title will pair Millar with an as-yet-unnamed superstar comic book artist for an all-new story, which centers on Britain’s greatest secret agent.www.slashfilm.com
