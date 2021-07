Black Widow was finally released this month and followed Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) immediately after the events of Captain America: Civil War. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were treated to more Nat backstory than ever before and finally got an answer to the "Dreykov's daughter" mystery which Loki (Tom Hiddleston) teased way back in The Avengers. Warning: Black Widow Spoiler Ahead! It's revealed towards the end of the film that Taskmaster is Dreykov's daughter and not Tony Masters from the comics. The role was played by Olga Kurylenko who is best known for portraying Camille in the James Bond movie Quantum of Solace. Kurylenko recently spoke to Games Radar and discussed her future within the MCU.