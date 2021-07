The Bedford Branch Library will soon get a slew of upgrades, despite concerns from two Bedford Township officials who believe the cost for one of the projects is too high. Bedford Township's Board of Trustees on July 6 voted 5-2 to accept a $245,118 bid from Library Design Associates for a carpeting and modification project at the library. The board also unanimously approved the issuance of a Request for Proposals (RFP) for the replacement and installation of the library's chiller, the heat-transfer component of its HVAC system that sits outside of the building.