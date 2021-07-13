How Safe is Blockchain? Blockchain Security Guide

The text below is an advertorial article that was not written by Cryptonews.com journalists. A Crypto Fund is a Fund that specializes in Crypto Investments. A Crypto Fund possesses specific expertise that gives it a clear edge when it comes to fending off the volatility associated with Crypto assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. Crypto Funds distinguish themselves by their outstanding performance. The HFRI Fund weighted composite Index (a global Index of Funds with minimum assets under management of 500 million dollars) indicates that while traditional Hedge Funds provided returns of 11.6% to their customers this year, Crypto Funds produced returns of 192.91%.