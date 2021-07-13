Cancel
Moscow plans to have meeting of Russian, US delegation

baltimorenews.net
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], July 13 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia plans to hold an interagency meeting with the United States at the level of deputy foreign ministers in the coming weeks, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov has said. "In the coming weeks, we intend to have a kick-off meeting between interagency...

