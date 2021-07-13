Moscow plans to have meeting of Russian, US delegation

Even as the Earth is warming, relations with Russia remain in a deep freeze. So it is noteworthy that President Biden's climate envoy, John Kerry, was in Moscow this week. The former secretary of state is the most senior administration official to visit Russia since Biden took office. NPR's Lucian Kim was the only U.S. journalist to speak with Kerry as he wrapped up three days of talks, including a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Lucian is here now.