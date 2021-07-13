Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

China's June exports rise 32.2% year-on-year, beat forecast; imports up 36.7%

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3trqZC_0av24t4H00

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s exports in June beat expectations and rose at a faster pace of 32.2% from a year earlier, thanks to strong global demand, while imports increased 36.7%, customs data showed on Tuesday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast exports would grow 23.1% year-on-year after rising 27.9% in May.

Imports were estimated to have increased 30%, retreating from a decade-high growth of 51.1% in May.

China posted a trade surplus of $51.53 billion in June, compared with the poll’s forecast for a $44.2 billion surplus and the $45.54 billion surplus in May.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

149K+
Followers
183K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing#Customs Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Economy
Country
China
Related
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

Soybeans slip to two-week low, corn also weakens

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans dropped on Monday to their lowest in two weeks while corn slid for a third consecutive session, as forecasts of cooler weather in parts of the U.S. Midwest and slowing demand in top buyer China weighed on prices. Wheat prices also fell. Hot,...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Taiwan seen growing at slower pace in Q2; strong exports support

TAIPEI, July 27 (Reuters) - Taiwan's economy is expected to have expanded at a slower pace in the second quarter as a rare spike in COVID-19 cases hurt consumption, a Reuters poll showed, although a strong growth in exports supported the trade-reliant island. Gross domestic product (GDP) likely expanded 6.05%...
Economyinvesting.com

China's net gold imports via Hong Kong rebound in June

(Reuters) - China's net gold imports via Hong Kong jumped nearly 42% in June after a slump in May, Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department data showed on Monday. Net gold imports via Hong Kong to China, the world's top consumer of the metal, stood at 30.887 tonnes in June compared with 21.781 tonnes in May, the data showed.
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

ADM quarterly profit surges amid strong U.S. corn exports to China

(Reuters) -U.S. grain merchant Archer-Daniels-Midland Co on Tuesday reported quarterly profit leapt 52% due to strong exports and oilseed crushing margins. The bigger-than-expected earnings sent shares to a two-week high and extended a recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, which last year hurt demand for the company’s ethanol and food products. Shares were up 1% at $59 at midday.
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans, corn rise for 2nd session on U.S. crop woes

SINGAPORE, July 27 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and corn futures gained for a second straight session on Tuesday after a weekly U.S. government report showed the condition of both crops unexpectedly deteriorated last week. Wheat rose after three sessions of decline. "We are in a typical weather market. Prices are...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. core capital goods orders rise solidly in June

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - New orders for key U.S.-made capital goods increased solidly in June despite supply constraints hampering production at some factories, suggesting business spending on equipment could remain strong beyond the second quarter. Orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Spain's keeps unchanged 2021 and 2022 GDP growth forecasts

MADRID, July 27 (Reuters) - The Spanish government kept unchanged this its economic growth forecast for this year at 6.5% as it was set in April, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Tuesday. The economy is likely to expand 7% in 2022, where it is expected to reach pre-pandemic levels,...
EconomyForexTV.com

U.S. Durable Goods Orders Climb Less Than Expected In June

While a report released by the Commerce Department on Tuesday showed new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods saw continued growth in the month of June, the increase came in well below expectations. The report said durable goods orders climbed by 0.8 percent in June after spiking by an upwardly...
Industrybusinessnorth.com

Steel imports increase in June and on year-to-date-basis

The United States imported 14.8 percent more net tons of total steel in June 2021 compared to May, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute. Finished steel imports were also up 8.7 percent in June compared to May. A total of 2,897,000 net tons of steel were imported in...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar falls as China stock sell-off spooks investors

(New throughout, updates prices, market activity and adds comment from strategist) * Canadian dollar falls 0.4% against the greenback * Price of U.S. oil settles 0.4% lower * Canadian bond yields ease across a flatter curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, July 27 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, as a sharp drop in China's equity market weighed on sentiment and a record low for U.S. bond yields after adjusting for inflation signaled worries about the economic outlook. The loonie was trading 0.4% lower at 1.2589 to the greenback, or 79.43 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2538 to 1.2594. "Today's market price action has been driven by events in China and the impact it has had on broader market sentiment," said Simon Harvey, senior FX market analyst for Monex Europe and Monex Canada. U.S. stocks fell from record highs while real U.S. bond yields hit all-time lows, as further selling of Chinese internet giants, economic growth concerns and a Federal Reserve interest rate decision on Wednesday put some investors on guard and drove profit-taking. Canada is a major producer of commodities, including oil, so its economy tends to be sensitive to the outlook for global growth. U.S. crude prices settled 0.4% lower at $71.65 a barrel. The Bank of Canada's pledge to let the economy run hot could be tested by inflation that's already at a decade-high level, with more price increases expected as businesses shuttered during the COVID-19 pandemic reopen and consumers dip into record savings. The Canadian Consumer Price Index report for June is set for release on Wednesday, which will include updated weights for the basket of goods and services used in the index. Shifts include a higher weighting for the shelter component as housing prices soar. Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year fell 5.4 basis points to 1.169% but holding above the five-month low hit last Tuesday at 1.104%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and David Gregorio)
MarketsForexTV.com

Dollar Falls Vs Most Majors After U.S. Durable Goods Orders

The U.S. durable goods orders for June have been published at 8:30 am ET Tuesday. The greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts after the data. While it changed little against the pound, it declined against the rest of major rivals. The greenback was trading at 110.00 against the yen,...
EconomyForexTV.com

U.S. Dollar Retreats Amid Weak Durable Goods Orders Data

The U.S. dollar weakened against its major counterparts in the European session on Tuesday, after a data showed that the nation’s durable goods orders rose less than expected in June. Investors look ahead to the Fed meeting beginning today for more clues regarding the timing of tapering the stimulus program.
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

CBOT soybeans rise after U.S. crop conditions report

NEW YORK, July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose on Tuesday after a weekly U.S. government report showed conditions for the crop deteriorated unexpectedly last week. * Chicago Board of Trade's most-active November soybean futures ended 1.75 cents higher at $13.59-1/2 per bushel, while the nearby August soybean futures rose 5.5 cents to $14.18-1/4. * On Monday the November contract had fallen to a two-week low. * CBOT December soymeal futures rose $6.10 to $361.20 a ton, while the nearby August soymeal futures rose $5.20 to $358.8 a ton. * CBOT December soyoil dropped 1.16 cents to 62.91 cents per lb, while the nearby August soyoil contract fell 0.17 cent to 66.26 cents per lb. * The U.S. Agriculture Department's weekly condition ratings showed on Monday that the soybean crop was rated 58% good-to-excellent, down 2 percentage points from a week earlier and behind market forecasts. * Argentine farmers have sold 25.8 million tonnes of soybeans from the current 2020/21 crop year, the Agriculture Ministry said on Tuesday in a report with data through July 21. The pace of soy crop sales is behind that of the previous season. (Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; Editing by Dan Grebler)
IndustryICIS Chemical Business

China PP demand slowdown accelerates in H1 as freight shortages trap oversupply

THE ABOVE CHART, from the new ICIS Plant Cost Evaluator, underlines the container freight challenges I’ve been highlighting for the Asian petrochemical markets since last year. How the product works is that polypropylene (PP) capacity to the left of the black line, represented by the green shaded area, is capacity...

Comments / 0

Community Policy