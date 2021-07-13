Gilmer County man missing since early June, deputies say
GILMER COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Gilmer County are searching for a missing 49-year-old man. Terry Christopher "TC" Cantrell was last seen sometime between the evening of June 4 or early morning on June 5 walking on foot from Clay Top Drive in the area of Hudson Martin Road and Highway 52 East, the Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office said. He is known to frequent campsites and fishing holes in the Rackley Road area.www.fox5atlanta.com
