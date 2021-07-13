Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

2008 Olympic champion DeGale has gold medal stolen

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MZAqR_0av24e4c00
Boxing - James DeGale v Chris Eubank Jr - The O2 Arena, London, Britain - February 23, 2019. James DeGale looks dejected after the fight. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

July 13 (Reuters) - 2008 Beijing Olympics middleweight boxing champion James DeGale has appealed for help after his gold medal and MBE were stolen from his parents' house.

The Briton, who is also a two-time IBF super-middleweight champion, said the break-in happened on Sunday during England's Euro 2020 final defeat by Italy.

DeGale posted security footage on Instagram of someone walking alongside the house and covering the camera, and said two of his "prize possessions" had been taken.

"They are worthless to anyone other than me and they are two achievements that I prize from my boxing career," he said. "I am gutted and need my medals back."

DeGale, 35, retired from boxing in February 2019.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

149K+
Followers
183K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Degale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Gold Medal#England#Combat#Ibf#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Jordan Chiles’s mother goes to prison on day US gymnast competes for Tokyo gold

US Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles’s mother will enter prison on the same day that her daughter competes for gold at the Tokyo Games.Gina Chiles will start a one year and one day prison sentence as the women’s team is expected to compete in the Olympics final.The 20-year-old Oregon-born gymnast is competing in her first Games and is part of the four-person artistic gymnastics team.Her mother, Gina Chiles, pleaded guilty to stealing from clients and spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on personal expenses through her property management company, Inspire Vision Property Management LLC.She pleaded guilty to one count of...
SportsBleacher Report

2021 Olympics: Power-Ranking Biggest Gold-Medal Favorites in Tokyo

Some of the best individual athletes in the world will take over the Tokyo Olympics spotlight over the next two weeks. Novak Djokovic, Naomi Osaka and Jon Rahm are among the athletes that we typically talk about in a calendar year who are projected to come out on top in their respective sports.
SportsTelegraph

Team GB's Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold medal hopefuls this summer

Team GB returned from the last Olympics in Rio with an impressive haul of 67 medals, making it the most successful Games for Great Britain since 1908. This time around, Team GB named a delegation of 376 athletes in Tokyo - the biggest for an overseas Games - but while over 50 medals is the target, there is a a degree of managing expectations this summer.
FIFAPosted by
CBS Chicago

Olympics 2021: How, When To Watch USWNT In Quest For Fifth Gold Medal

(CBS Local)- The United States Women’s National Team (USWNT) has been the dominant force in Olympics soccer since the women’s tournament began at the 1996 Games in Atlanta. The U.S. has taken home gold in four of the six tournaments, and finished in silver medal position in Sydney in 2000. Their lone medal-less appearance? At the last Olympics in Rio in 2016.
Oklahoma Statepistolsfiringblog.com

Doug Blubaugh’s Incredible March to the 1960 Olympic Gold Medal

With the Olympics coming up soon, I thought it would be interesting to take a look at one of Oklahoma State wrestling’s Olympic Gold Medal runs. Just over 50 years ago, in 1960, Doug Blubaugh won an Olympic Gold medal. Every aspect of his run, from his matches to make the team, to his incredible Olympic Gold medal win, is the stuff of legends.
Sportschatsports.com

Who Has the Most Olympic Medals of All Time?

Since 1980, more than 100 events have been added to the Summer Olympics. This year's Games, which is set to officially start in Tokyo with the opening ceremony on July 23, will feature 339 events across 33 sports. Five new sports—sport climbing, karate, surfing, 3x3 basketball and skateboarding—are set to debut.
Sportsolympics.com

The Philippines' first ever Olympic gold medal at Tokyo 2020? Loading...

Filipino hopes are high that the Tokyo 2020 Olympics will break new ground for Pinoy athletes. Top of the list of potential podium-toppers include golfer Yuka Saso , weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz , gymnast Carlos Yulo , skateboarder Margielyn Didal , pole vaulter EJ Obiena , and boxers Eumir Marcial and Nesthy Petecio .
Worldgoal.com

Where is the Brazil 2016 Olympics gold medal winning team now?

The Brazil U-23 team defeated Germany via a penalty shootout in which captain Neymar scored the decisive goal... Brazil defeated Germany 5-4 on penalties in the final of the men's football tournament at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games after the game had ended 1-1 at regulation time. It was the...
TennisPosted by
Daily Mail

Andy Murray handed tough start to the Tokyo Olympics as the former World No. 1 is drawn against ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime with the two-time Wimbledon champion hoping for a third gold medal in a row

Andy Murray faces a tough start to the defence of his Olympic tennis title after being drawn against ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime. Murray is the only tennis player to win back-to-back singles gold medals having triumphed in London and Rio but his hopes of making it three in a row have been severely hampered by physical struggles.

Comments / 0

Community Policy