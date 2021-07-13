Cancel
Forest Lake Academy summer sports camps building skills and character

Cover picture for the articleForest Lake Academy hosts three CO-ED summer sports camps – basketball, soccer, and volleyball – open to all student-athletes in the community. She expected a gruesome four hours of non-stop basketball drills. Instead, Yadelin Lopez was pleasantly surprised to find herself soaking up every minute of her school’s basketball summer camp. Forest Lake Academy (FLA) hosts three CO-ED summer sports camps – basketball, soccer, and volleyball – open to all student-athletes in the community.

