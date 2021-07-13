Japan warns of crisis over Taiwan, growing risks from U.S.-China rivalry

Jackie Chan has said he is interested in joining the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC). On Thursday (8 July), during a symposium in Beijing, the 67-year-old actor and stunt artist shared his thoughts about a keynote speech delivered by President Xi Jinping at the centenary celebrations of the CPC on 1 July. According to Global Times, The Karate Kid actor said he was proud he was to be Chinese and expressed his support for the political party.“I can see the greatness of the CPC, and it will deliver what it says, and what it promises in less than...