Grand Traverse County, MI

Grand Traverse Health Department Adding More Drive Thru Covid Testing

By Adam Bourland
Posted by 
9&10 News
9&10 News
 14 days ago

After an influx of visitors up North over the past two weeks, the Grand Traverse Health Department is adding more drive thru covid testing.

Testing is open for those who are vaccinated and unvaccinated for the coronavirus.

They’re putting an emphasis on frontline workers who have been exposed to more people than usual during the Fourth of July and National Cherry Festival.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gMymu_0av24JjT00

This free testing is drive-up with no appointment necessary, with results within two hours.

The Health Department hopes to keep a steady baseline of testing throughout the summer to make sure the area stays on the right track.

“Having a public health department in the community that can scale testing us as needed to insure that these events are continuing on the trajectory that we all want is a pretty critical resource,” said Mike Lahey, Emergency Preparedness Director for the Grand Traverse County Health Department.

Grand Traverse County Health Department will be hosting two clinics this week.

One will be open Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the other will be open Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All clinics will be held at the back parking lot of the Grand Traverse County Health Department’s Main Campus Building at 2600 LaFranier Road in Traverse City.

To learn more about these vaccine drive thrus, or have any questions answered, click here.

9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula.

