The Exorcist has never lent itself to good sequels, but it’s not for lack of trying. In 1978, Warner Bros. released Exorcist II: The Heretic, which quickly garnered a reputation as one of the worst sequels ever made. 13 years later, they tried again with The Exorcist III, which flopped but at least became something of a cult film on home video. A decade and a half later, a prequel to The Exorcist became such a total disaster that there ended up being two different cuts of the film from two different directors. (For the record, they’re Paul Schrader’s Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist and Renny Harlin’s Exorcist: The Beginning.) Both flopped. Neither was very good.