My mom wants to borrow $2,000 and doesn’t want me to tell my wife about it. What should I do?
My wife and I are in our late 20s, and we’re on Baby Step 6. Recently, my mom reached out to me for help. She has a car lease that ends next month, and she asked to borrow $2,000 so she can pay it off. It’s a weird situation because my parents keep separate accounts and don’t combine their finances. My mom also asked me not to tell my wife about all this. What’s your advice?www.eastidahonews.com
Comments / 211