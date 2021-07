Mindy Kaling's The Office character got annoyed plenty of times, but as it turns out, the actress herself would sometimes get frustrated while shooting the beloved comedy. The 42-year-old Never Have I Ever co-creator appeared on Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday, July 20, where host Andy Cohen got her to come clean about an aspect of NBC's Emmy-winning series that she wished she could change. "Do you have a No. 1 co-worker pet peeve?" Andy asked the Late Night actress. This led Mindy to reply, "No. 1 co-worker pet peeve? We used to keep The Office set very cold. It was like 60 degrees." She added, "And I remember not being able to do anything about that. It's just a...