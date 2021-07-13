Pandemic relief for small Utah businesses: What's left?

Molly Kohrman, owner of Brownies! Brownies! Brownies! in Salt Lake City, was granted relief from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act in fall of 2020. The Utah Small Business Administration wants to remind business owners that financial relief programs are still available, even as others programs come to an end. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News) — SALT LAKE CITY — As pandemic relief for small businesses slows and programs like the Paycheck Protection Program and the Restaurant Revitalization Fund come to an end, the Utah Small Business Administration wants to remind business owners that the programs that are still available.