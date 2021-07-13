Chad Mendes Itching For A Return To The UFC Octagon

Former UFC title challenger Chad Mendes admits the urge to return to action is getting stronger by the day. Despite never getting his hands on UFC gold, Mendes has seen it all inside the UFC gauntlet. The featherweight has faced the likes of Conor McGregor and José Aldo twice. All three fights were incredible wars despite “Money” Mendes coming up short. As a three-time title challenger, Chad Mendes seemed more frustrated than anything which likely led to his retirement from the sport.