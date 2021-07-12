Darkest Dungeon 2 Release Date - What We Know

The upcoming remaster of Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water received a new trailer announcing the game's release date. Originally announced at the E3 2021 Nintendo Direct, the remaster of the 2014 title Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water was a welcome surprise for fans of the franchise. The original version of the game was released exclusively on the Wii U and was the last time there had been word about the beloved horror series. With the original Fatal Frame celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, remastering Maiden of the Black Water for all current consoles for both those who have played it before and those who might have missed it on the Wii U is a great way to celebrate the occasion.