Darkest Dungeon 2 Release Date - What We Know
Any run of Darkest Dungeon means the end of the journey for tens if not hundreds of hapless heroes delving into its dark crypts and nasty caves. But while content for the roguelike turn-based RPG has also come at an end, developer Red Hook Studios is now working on Darkest Dungeon 2, a sequel whose release date that is bound to be of interest to fans who've lost many hours getting their parties murdered by skeletons, bandits, and eldritch abominations.www.gamewatcher.com
Comments / 0