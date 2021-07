There have been many, many times over the last one hundred years when technology has changed the way we make music. Take the microphone, for example, Before it came along, singers had to be naturally louder than the orchestra behind them. They needed to have a voice and delivery that could reach the back rows of the theatre. But when the microphone came along, certain singers like Bing Crosby realized that you could use a mic to offer a new style of singing. But getting up nice and close, you could create a who new mood for singing, a much more intimate delivery. Belters–those who sang loud enough to fill a theatre–went out of style.