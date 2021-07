Lifestyle· Living Well· Single Mom Life· Wealth. As a single parent, it’s crucial to keep your children safe in any situation. Buying life insurance is one of the essential parts of keeping your children safe. As a single parent, you may not be able to rely on another person’s financial stability to take care of your children if anything unfortunate happens to you. Although it is tough to think about and is something most people try to avoid thinking about, we all need to plan for the unexpected. Take a look at these four tips for shopping around for life insurance policies to ensure you purchase the most suitable and affordable plan for your needs.