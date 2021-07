An apparent murder-suicide was part of a deadly night in Wilmington, Delaware, on Monday as at least four people died and three were hurt. The first shooting occurred shortly after 7 p.m. on the 600 block of North Monroe Street. A gunman shot a 32-year-old man and a 33-year-old man. Both victims were taken to the hospital where the 32-year-old died from his injuries. The 33-year-old was listed in stable condition.