Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

Interstate 64 westbound crash results in multiple fatalities

nkccnews.com
 15 days ago

An accident on westbound Interstate 64 in New Kent just prior to exit 214 (Providence Forge) has resulted in several fatalities Monday morning. According to a Virginia State Police, troopers responded to a crash just after 11 a.m. on July 12. The preliminary investigation says a sedan was headed west passing traffic on the right shoulder when it ran off the road onto the grassy shoulder and struck a post mounting a VDOT (Virginia Department of Transportation) traffic counter. The vehicle subsequently caught fire.

nkccnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Traffic
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Providence Forge, VA
New Kent County, VA
Crime & Safety
County
New Kent County, VA
New Kent County, VA
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interstate 64#Virginia State Police#Traffic Accident#Vdot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related
HealthPosted by
CNN

Simone Biles withdraws from all-around final at Tokyo 2020 to focus on mental health

(CNN) — Simone Biles has withdrawn from the individual all-around competition to focus on her mental health, USA Gymnastics announced on Wednesday. Her withdrawal comes after the 24-year-old -- one of the greatest gymnasts of all time -- stepped away from a dramatic team competition on Tuesday, citing mental heath concerns as she attempts to protect "her body and mind."
Atlanta, GAABC News

Atlanta spa gunman Robert Long pleads guilty to 4 counts of murder

The 22-year-old man who killed eight people during a shooting rampage in March targeting Atlanta-area spas pleaded guilty Tuesday to four of the murders and accepted a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Robert Aaron Long entered his plea in Cherokee County Superior Court after answering...

Comments / 0

Community Policy