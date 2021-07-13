Interstate 64 westbound crash results in multiple fatalities

An accident on westbound Interstate 64 in New Kent just prior to exit 214 (Providence Forge) has resulted in several fatalities Monday morning. According to a Virginia State Police, troopers responded to a crash just after 11 a.m. on July 12. The preliminary investigation says a sedan was headed west passing traffic on the right shoulder when it ran off the road onto the grassy shoulder and struck a post mounting a VDOT (Virginia Department of Transportation) traffic counter. The vehicle subsequently caught fire.