China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNR) (the "Company") announced today that it has agreed to acquire Precise Space-Time Technology Limited ("Precise Space-Time Technology") for consideration of approximately 104.1 million Chinese Yuan (US$16.1 million), which is a 20% discount to the value of Precise Space-Time Technology as determined by an independent valuation firm. The consideration will be comprised of 120 million shares of Feishang Anthracite Resources Limited (HK: 1738) held by the Company (based on the average closing price of Feishang Anthracite Resources Limited over the five trading days before July 27, 2021, and discounted for lack of marketability according to an independent valuation report); (ii) three million restricted shares of the Company (based on the average closing price of the Company over the five trading days before July 27, 2021); and (iii) cash.