Delegate helps residents understand redistricting process in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS)– An informal town hall held on Monday evening in Bluefield helps residents understand the redistricting process.

The West Virginia Constitution requires boundary lines to be redrawn after ten years. The data for the Congressional and Legislative lines received from the U.S. Census data. The Joint Committee on Redistricting meets after they complete initial plans. After that, reports and maps are drawn up to draft a Redistricting Bill for a future special session.

In a press release in early June, Senator Charles Trump (R-Morgan) will chair in the Senate and Delegate Gary Howell (R-Mineral) leads in the House. Other members on the Joint Committee are Senator Chandler Swope (R-Mercer), Delegate Marty Gearhart (R-Mercer), and Delegate Joe Ellington (R-Mercer).

Del. Gearhart headed the town hall where residents could offer their public opinion about their district. This is one of many informal town halls around the state.

When Del. Gearhart asked the public if they had any statements to make, no one responded.

12 other public hearings take place in the future from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm as scheduled:

Jul. 29- Chief Logan State Park

Aug. 3- Tamarack

Aug. 4- Summersville Arena & Conference Center

Aug. 10- Stonewall Resort State Park

Aug. 12- Morgantown (Location-TBA)

Aug. 17: Martinsburg Sheriff’s Office Meeting Room

Aug. 18: Keyser VFD Station 2

Aug. 24: Wheeling Independence Hall

Aug. 26: Cabell County Courthouse

Sept. 9: The Culture Center, Building 9, Capitol Complex

Sept. 16: Judge Donald F. Black Courthouse Annex

After public opinion, a question and answer portion ensued to which no residents responded.

To understand the redistricting process, view the public hearing schedule, and view the delegates and senator in this joint committee, visit https://www.wvlegislature.gov/redistricting.cfm.