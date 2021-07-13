Denver Showcase at National Western Complex — Twice as Big in 2021

The Denver Showcase, the new 2021 name for the shows that comprised both the Denver Coliseum and the National Western Complex in 2019 (before the COVID-19 pandemic) will be held on September 10-19, 2021. Last year, in September 2020, half of our dealers cancelled due to COVID-19, but they are returning for this year’s show. And many of those who did come in 2020 are enlarging their booths this year. Plus, another 40 new dealers joined us, so the 2021 show will be at least twice as big — and the biggest in our history.