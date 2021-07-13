Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Duncan Keith trade grades: Oilers add three-time Stanley Cup champion in deal with Blackhawks

By Jackie Spiegel
Sporting News
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 offseason is expected to be a doozy with the Kraken's expansion draft and the unforeseen flat cap looming for the upcoming 2021-22 season. Now the first domino has fallen, as the Blackhawks parted ways with three-time Stanley Cup champion Duncan Keith, sending him to the Oilers on Monday. The 2015 Conn Smythe winner requested a move to Western Canada to be closer to his son, Colton, who lives in Penticton, B.C.

www.sportingnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Chiasson
Person
Duncan Keith
Person
Kris Russell
Person
Darnell Nurse
Person
Leon Draisaitl
Person
Ken Holland
Person
Connor Mcdavid
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup#Kraken#Western Canada#Reporterchris#Niedermayers#Sutters#Oilers Ahl#Espn#Norris Trophies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLNBC Sports

Winners and Losers from 2021 NHL Draft weekend

The 2021 NHL Draft is in the books and it was a hectic couple of days around the NHL. Not only for all of the prospects selected by their new teams, but also for all of the roster movement that took place around the league. Let us take a look...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Blackhawks fleece Edmonton in Duncan Keith trade

When the Chicago Blackhawks selected Duncan Keith in the second round of the 2002 NHL Draft, they made a franchise-altering decision. He literally went on to be one of the best defensemen of his era. He was the number one defenseman on a team that won the Stanley Cup three times. Individually, he won multiple Olympic Gold Medals, the Norris Trophy twice, and the Conn Smythe Trophy as the MVP of the playoffs once.
NHLPosted by
NBC Chicago

Analysis: What the Duncan Keith Trade Means for the Blackhawks Moving Forward

The Chicago Blackhawks have missed the playoffs in three of the last four seasons, and although the team emphasized prior to the last campaign that they were planning on rebuilding, they took a massive step in that direction on Monday, reportedly trading defenseman Duncan Keith to the Edmonton Oilers for defenseman Caleb Jones and a third round draft pick.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Blackhawks, Flyers, Oilers, Wild, Sharks, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, NHL fans are a bit unsettled by the fact Patrick Kane was voted the best player in the NHL by the ESPY’s on Saturday night. How did this happen? Meanwhile, it doesn’t sound like the Philadelphia Flyers are going to be one of the final teams in on a Seth Jones trade. Did Kirill Kaprizov turn down an incredible offer from the Minnesota Wild? Finally, are the Edmonton Oilers more likely to buy out James Neal or Mikko Koskinen?
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Blackhawks: Marc-Andre Fleury trade is incredible news

Marc-Andre Fleury is one of the nicest human beings in the history of the National Hockey League. He is also one of the greatest goalies in the history of the NHL as well. He is a three-time Stanley Cup Champion with the Pittsburgh Penguins and has had a tremendous amount of success with the Vegas Golden Knights as well. In 2020-21, he was so good that he won the Vezina Trophy and now he is on his way to the Chicago Blackhawks.
NHLchatsports.com

Edmonton Oilers: Duncan Keith Trade Effect on The Expansion Draft

Leon Draisaitl Edmonton Oilers #29, Duncan Keith Chicago Blackhawks #2 Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports. The Edmonton Oilers made a trade, and the ramifications are going to have an impact on this team for a while. With the Duncan Keith trade finally happening and the Edmonton Oilers giving up...
NHLBleacher Report

NHL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Potential Jack Eichel Trade, Alec Martinez, More

The NHL offseason has already been plenty eventful. Both the Seattle Kraken expansion draft and the 2021 NHL draft have taken place, while numerous big trades have shaken up the landscape of the league. There's still plenty more to come, though. Free agency begins Wednesday at noon ET, so teams...
NHLPosted by
Yardbarker

Golden Knights trade Vezina Trophy winner Marc-Andre Fleury to Blackhawks

Hockey Twitter exploded on Tuesday morning with the news the Vegas Golden Knights plan to trade Vezina Trophy-winning netminder Marc-Andre Fleury to the Chicago Blackhawks for minor-league player Mikael Hakkarainen. Naturally, a million questions surfaced within just a couple of minutes: What is Chicago thinking? What is Vegas thinking? What...
NHLPosted by
NBC Chicago

Duncan Keith Trade Opens Door for Blackhawks to Make Offseason Splash

Keith trade opens door for Hawks to make big splash originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks' offseason is in full swing after the organization parted ways with three-time Stanley Cup champion Duncan Keith, who waived his full no-movement clause to be traded to the Edmonton Oilers. The trade was, respectfully, requested by the 37-year-old defenseman so he can be closer to his son in Western Canada and the Blackhawks honored that wish.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Blackhawks: The Arizona Coyotes might have a goalie for Chicago

The Arizona Coyotes might have a couple of goalies that could interest the Chicago Blackhawks. The Chicago Blackhawks roster is starting to take shape. With the additions of Seth and Caleb Jones, the defense is taking steps forward, now one position that still needs to be addressed is goaltending. I...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Blackhawks News & Rumors: Zadorov, Suter, Hjalmarsson & More

The hectic start to the National Hockey League’s compressed offseason continued on Monday. The deadline to extend qualifying offers to restricted free agents ahead of Wednesday’s start of free agency came and went, and there were some surprises out of the Chicago Blackhawks’ camp. Additionally, a true warrior from the Stanley Cup era hung up his skates for good.
NHLbleachernation.com

The Blackhawks “Could Be In Play” for Vegas Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury

Tucked into his latest article for The Athletic, Scott Powers is reporting that the Chicago Blackhawks, who just traded Duncan Keith, may not be done with trades this offseason. And it’s not the one you might expect. According to a league source, the Blackhawks could be in play for Vegas...
NHLYardbarker

What's Next For Oilers With NHL Draft In Rearview Mirror?

The Edmonton Oilers made six selections this weekend as part of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, once again adding to a prospect system that has been bearing more fruit in recent seasons than any era in recent memory. Now, the attention shifts from the prospects and the system to the...
NHLYardbarker

Oilers’ Ken Holland Being Heavily Criticized For Duncan Keith Trade

Ken Holland is not a popular man in Edmonton today. Monday afternoon, news broke that the Edmonton Oilers had finalized a trade to land defenseman Duncan Keith from the Chicago Blackhawks. Half of the Oilers fan base was for the trade, half against. That’s not terribly abnormal. That said, most of the people who were for the trade were for it as long as Chicago retained some of Keith’s $5.5 million salary. That didn’t happen.
NHLCBS Sports

Oilers' Duncan Keith: Dealt to Oilers

Keith was traded by the Blackhawks to the Oilers on Monday in exchange for Caleb Jones and a 2021 third-round draft pick, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports. Keith has spent the entirety of his 16-year NHL career in Chicago, where he piled up 625 points in 1,192 regular-season contests and won three Stanley Cups, two Norris Trophies and the Conn Smythe Trophy. He turns 38 this week and it's unclear how many years he has left in the tank, but he's got two years left on a 13-year megadeal that features a salary cap hit of $5.5 million. Keith recorded a career-low 15 points in 54 games in 2020-21.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Blackhawks: 3 Montreal Canadiens free agents to consider

The Chicago Blackhawks have a sweet rich history of being an Original Six organization in the National Hockey League. Another team that shares that distinction is the Montreal Canadiens. They were one of the biggest surprise teams this season. They were expected to make the playoffs in the North Division because of the division’s lack of depth.
NHLbleachernation.com

Report: Niklas Hjalmarsson Is Retiring After 14-Year NHL Career

Add another Chicago Blackhawks living legend to the list of players hanging up the skates this year. Corey Crawford, Brent Seabrook, Andrew Shaw, and now Niklas Hjalmarsson. According to Arizona Coyotes reporter Craig Morgan, the 34-year-old Hjalmarsson is calling it a career after 14 seasons in the NHL with the Chicago Blackhawks and Arizona Coyotes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy