Duncan Keith trade grades: Oilers add three-time Stanley Cup champion in deal with Blackhawks
The 2021 offseason is expected to be a doozy with the Kraken's expansion draft and the unforeseen flat cap looming for the upcoming 2021-22 season. Now the first domino has fallen, as the Blackhawks parted ways with three-time Stanley Cup champion Duncan Keith, sending him to the Oilers on Monday. The 2015 Conn Smythe winner requested a move to Western Canada to be closer to his son, Colton, who lives in Penticton, B.C.www.sportingnews.com
