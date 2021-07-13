Cancel
Neosho County, KS

Police, sheriff: Accident kills Erie woman

Chanute Tribune
 15 days ago

A two vehicle injury accident July 6 on Udall Rd. and K-146 intersection resulted in a death. The Neosho County Sheriff’s office reported vehicle one was a gold 2002 Mazda driven by Jamie Henderson, 44, Iola, that was southbound on Udall Rd. Henderson failed to stop at the intersection and struck vehicle two, a green 2000 Honda driven by Ted Manly, 77, Erie. Manly was westbound on K-146. Upon impact, vehicle two left the roadway and overturned. Henderson was the only occupant of vehicle one and was uninjured. A female passenger, Ellene Manly, 74, Erie, was extricated from vehicle two. Both the driver and passenger of vehicle two were injured and transported to Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center. The driver of vehicle one was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign. Erie and St. Paul fire department responded and assisted with extrication and traffic control. Ellene Manly succumbed to her injuries and died July 8 at University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City.

www.chanute.com

