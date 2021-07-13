Cancel
Denver, CO

Two New September Shows in Downtown Denver — HardRock Summit

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARDROCK SUMMIT – A COMMON AIM. Two new September shows, called HardRock Summit 2021, are being brought to Denver, Colorado, by a team of specialists, led and driven by its two founders, Christoph Keilmann from Munich, Germany, and Wolter Mehring from Los Angeles. Keilmann is manager and organizer of Gemworld Munich, the largest trade fair in Europe, which combines natural treasures, jewelry, and gemstones under one roof. Mehring is an international businessman with in-depth knowledge and experience in the U.S. market, including the development of the Pueblo Gem & Mineral show in Tucson, Arizona.

