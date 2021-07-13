Cancel
Greene County, IA

Greene County district court, week ending July 9

 15 days ago

In Greene County district court Daniel Joseph Tasler, 30, of Jefferson was sentenced July 6 to two years in prison on each to two counts of child endangerment causing serious injury. The prison terms are consecutive, but concurrent to the sentence in a Polk County felony case. Tasler was fined $625 with a $93.75 surcharge on each count; the fines and surcharges were suspended. Court costs were $678. (Sentencing: Honorable Christopher C. Polking)

