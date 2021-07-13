Soto ... so long! 520-ft. shot sets Derby mark
DENVER -- A record-setting 520-foot blast, a one-minute tiebreaker and a three-swing swing-off. Juan Soto’s first Home Run Derby did not disappoint. The 22-year-old left fielder entered the competition as the No. 8 seed with 11 home runs in 2021, the underdog for the first time in his young career. He was paired against the No. 1-seeded, two-way, power-hitting pitcher Shohei Ohtani of the Angels, who also happened to be the Major League leader in homers at the break (33).www.mlb.com
Comments / 0