With Paolo Espino giving another great outing, he handed it over to the bullpen with a 2-0 lead in the 6th inning, In mere minutes, Austin Voth blew the save and the lead and Espino’s hard-earned potential W was gone. The good news is the Nats bats got busy again and scored three runs of their own to take back the lead, and the rest of the bullpen threw zeros in three perfect frames to seal the win.