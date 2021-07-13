Cancel
Canton, OH

Canton officials hear upgrade plans for 'distressed' Shorb area neighborhood

Canton Repository
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCANTON – An arts corridor along with new housing and retail outlets are part of a plan presented Monday to City Council for upgrading an inner city neighborhood. The target area for the project is the neighborhood that surrounds Shorb Avenue NW with 12th Street NW as the northern border, Tuscarawas Street W the southern edge, Water Works Park as the western border and McKinley Avenue NW comprising the eastern edge.

