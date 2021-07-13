How former Knick Bobby Portis made most of NBA Finals opportunity
Much had been made about Milwaukee’s playoff adjustments, or lack thereof. But there was no better example of an NBA Finals tweak that worked than turning to Bobby Portis. He went from suddenly-forgotten man back to a pivotal X-factor, and breathed some life into the Bucks in Sunday’s Game 3 win. Now after years of toiling on lottery-bound teams — including last season with the Knicks — Portis has a chance to not just get a ring, but play a role in earning it.nypost.com
Comments / 0