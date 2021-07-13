How former Knick Bobby Portis made most of NBA Finals opportunity

When Bobby Portis signed with the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2020 offseason, his sole goal was to come in and win a championship. Playing in just one playoff series throughout the first six seasons of his career, he was itching to find a competitive team to contribute for. The last straw came when the wheels started turning on resumption of the 2019-20 season after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down basketball in March. However, Portis, then playing for the New York Knicks, was not invited down to the ‘bubble’ as the Knicks were one of eight teams not selected to come down to Orlando and finish the season due to their subpar record.