Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

How former Knick Bobby Portis made most of NBA Finals opportunity

By Brian Lewis
New York Post
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMuch had been made about Milwaukee’s playoff adjustments, or lack thereof. But there was no better example of an NBA Finals tweak that worked than turning to Bobby Portis. He went from suddenly-forgotten man back to a pivotal X-factor, and breathed some life into the Bucks in Sunday’s Game 3 win. Now after years of toiling on lottery-bound teams — including last season with the Knicks — Portis has a chance to not just get a ring, but play a role in earning it.

nypost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Khris Middleton
Person
Bobby Portis
Person
Mike Budenholzer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#Nba Finals#Bucks#Dnp#Wizards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Lottery
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 teams Kawhi Leonard could leave the Clippers for this offseason

Having missed the last two games of their series against the Jazz and all of their series against the Suns, it seems that Kawhi Leonard’s time in Los Angeles could be coming to an end. Paul George has played out of his mind this season and resurrected himself as a bona fide super star in this league while leading the Clippers to their first conference finals in franchise history. But even that isn’t a clear enough reason for The Klaw to stay.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: 15 Stars That Could Be Traded This Season

Once the NBA Finals conclude, training camps will be opening up and teams will begin their quest towards becoming the champions of the 2021-2022 season. For some teams like the Lakers, Heat, or Warriors, making one move could be the difference between another ring or an early playoff exit. The...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

The Knicks may have the answer to their point guard question on the roster

The NBA offseason is always a entertaining circus act to follow along with it. Seemingly every summer there are at least a couple massive trades that go down along with the draft and the standard free agency chaos. The New York Knicks figure to be right back in the middle of that somewhat controlled chaos after a 41-31 season that saw them get back to the postseason for the first time in eight years.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Bobby Portis Explains Why He Left The New York Knicks: “I Just Wanted To Go To A Winning Culture"

Bobby Portis is having a fantastic season with the Milwaukee Bucks right now. The big man from the University of Arkansas joined the Bucks during free agency in 2020. Since then, he has been a key role player for the Bucks throughout the season. Because he plays a similar position to star player Giannis Antetokounmpo, he doesn't get much playing time. However, Portis has come up big for the Bucks whenever he's been asked. So far, his stint with the Bucks has been going very well.
NBAPosted by
Hoops Rumors

Bobby Portis turned down better offer from Knicks to join Bucks

It’s safe to say that nobody is happier with his decision last offseason than Bucks forward Bobby Portis. After helping to bring Milwaukee its first NBA title in 50 years, Portis confirmed that the Knicks made him a better offer than the two-year, $7.5MM deal he signed with the Bucks, writes Marc Berman of The New York Post.
NBAbasketballnews.com

6 players who could be traded during the 2021 NBA Draft

The 2021 NBA Draft is less than a week away. Fireworks are always set off (one way or another) on draft night, making it one of the best dates on the Association’s yearly calendar. This year looks to be no different, as certain teams have been very aggressive and plenty of trade rumors have been surfacing recently.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Thunder trade is centered on Kemba Walker to New York

This offseason is surely going to be full of well-known players being on the move and we have already seen some of this occur as the Oklahoma City Thunder were the first team to be a part of a big trade this NBA offseason. A few weeks ago, the Thunder and the Celtics agreed on a deal that would send Kemba Walker to OKC and Al Horford back to Boston.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

How Bobby Portis pitched the Milwaukee Bucks as a great free agent spot

When Bobby Portis signed with the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2020 offseason, his sole goal was to come in and win a championship. Playing in just one playoff series throughout the first six seasons of his career, he was itching to find a competitive team to contribute for. The last straw came when the wheels started turning on resumption of the 2019-20 season after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down basketball in March. However, Portis, then playing for the New York Knicks, was not invited down to the ‘bubble’ as the Knicks were one of eight teams not selected to come down to Orlando and finish the season due to their subpar record.
NBAbleachernation.com

REPORT: Pelicans “Unlikely” to Match a Significant Offer Sheet for Lonzo Ball

Chicago’s Lonzo Ball stans got some good news Tuesday morning. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the New Orleans Pelicans are not expected to match a significant offer sheet to the 23-year-old restricted free agent this summer. The Chicago Bulls were also, once again, named as a team expected to pursue Ball, with the Los Angeles Clippers also included in the mix.
NBAPosted by
The Game Haus

2021 NBA Draft Profiles: New York Knicks

The 2021 NBA Draft will take place on July 29. With the draft coming up, The Game Haus will be doing draft profiles for each NBA team. NBA squads will be analyzed, team needs will be addressed and potential targets will be discussed. Today, the New York Knicks’ 2021 NBA...
NBADaily Advocate

1994 NBA Championship Series – Rockets and Knicks

The Houston Rockets 58-24 coached by Rudy Tomjanovich with executives Tod Leiweke and Bob Weinhauer faced the New York Knicks 57-25 coached by Pat Riley and with executive Ernie Grunfeld. Micheal Jordan had retired and the Bulls were not back to defend their title. The series would include two of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy