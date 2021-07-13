Charlie Robinson of 'Night Court' Dies at 75

Getty Images

"Night Court" star Charlie Robinson — pictured upper right in the photo above — died Sunday at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, THR reports. He was 75.

According to his representative, Robinson died of cardiac arrest brought on by multisystem organ failure, septic shock, and metastatic adenocarcinoma.

Born November 9, 1945, in Houston, Robinson joined the Actors Studio in the '60s following his service in Vietnam.

A stage veteran, he appeared in such movies as "Sugar Hill" (1974), "The "Black Gestapo" (1975), "Caribe" (1975), and "Gray Lady Down" (1978).

From 1984-1992, he played Macintosh "Mac" Robinson on "Night Court," one of NBC's must-see TV block of Thursday night sitcoms.

His old co-star Marsha Warfield remembered Robinson on Twitter, writing, "Oh, no! I'm so sorry to read this. Charlie Robinson was one of the great ones. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, fans and all whose lives he touched. Rest well, Charlie, I thought you'd live forever."

Jackée Harry, who starred with Robinson in the 1988 film "Crash Course," tweeted, "Rest in power to the lovely Charlie Robinson. Always a gentleman…"

He won a Best Actor Image Award and a FRED Award for the play "The Whipping Man," and was recently seen in the play "Some Old Black Man."

Robinson is survived by his wife Dolorita, three children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.