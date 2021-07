Costa Rica will meet Guadeloupe in the group stage of the CONCACAF Gold Cup on Monday night from Exploria Stadium in Orlando. Costa Rica will open their Gold Cup campaign looking for a win, they have gone winless in six international matches as well as a 4-0 loss to the USA last month. As for Guadeloupe, they are coming off a big win over Guatemala in penalties to advance to the group stage. Will they be able to do the same against Costa Rica?