Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

How Top Chef's Shota Nakajima Really Feels About Losing The Season 18 Finale

By Ralph Schwartz
mashed.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor "Top Chef" contestant Shota Nakajima, winning isn't everything. He did make it all the way to the finale of Season 18, which aired on July 1. He ended up losing to Gabe Erales, whose victory was almost immediately shrouded in controversy due to reports that he had been fired from his Texas restaurant for violating the establishment's harassment policies (via The Washington Post). The accusation was serious enough that plenty of "Top Chef" fans on Twitter thought Erales' title should be given to Nakajima. After the dust had settled from the "Top Chef: Portland" finale, Vulture asked Nakajima about Erales' controversial win, and Nakajima declined to comment. He didn't win the show's $250,000 prize, but he did get some consolation from the $10,000 Fan Favorite award (via Bravo). And the experience of being on the show was a reward in itself, Nakajima said.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Games#Seattle#Rice#The Washington Post#Bravo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Top Chef Portland Winner Gabe Erales Apologizes For Letting Family, Staff And Wife Down

Three weeks and change after Top Chef: Portland’s finale aired, winner Gabe Erales has issued an apology for his behavior outside the popular reality show. The Austin-based chef was fired from Comedor, the restaurant where he worked as head chef, after filming concluded, allegedly for sexual misconduct with another employee. The termination itself reportedly happened back in December, but the story surrounding it has gained a lot of traction the past few weeks.
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

‘Top Chef’ Season 18 Winner Apologizes For Affair That Led To His Firing

Chef Gabe Erales, the winner of Season 18 of Bravo’s Top Chef, had something different on the menu today – an apology. Erales, whose victory in the cooking competition made him the first Mexican-American chef to win the event, confessed on Instagram that he had an affair with a coworker. That led to his firing as head chef from the Austin restaurant Comedor last December, after the Top Chef competition was taped in Oregon.
TV Showsmashed.com

Shota Nakajima Didn't Watch A Single Episode Of Top Chef Before Competing

"Top Chef: Portland" came to a dramatic finish several weeks ago when Gabe Erales' was crowned victor, defeating fellow cheftestants Dawn Burrell and Shota Nakajima. While Nakajima didn't come away with the "Top Chef" title or the $250,000 prize, winning isn't everything for the Seattle-based chef. "I was extremely proud of myself for making it to the finale and not giving up even though it was very hard," Nakajima shared in an interview with Vulture. "I tried to cook my best with everything I had the whole entire time."
TV & VideosPosted by
Mashed

Shota Nakajima Just Revealed Why He Wants To Come Back To Top Chef

"Top Chef" fans will recognize Shota Nakajima for his impressive run on the show. Not only did the skilled chef make it all the way to the Season 18 finale, but he also won the $10,000 Fan Favorite award (via Bravo). According to Food and Wine, Shota is quite accomplished in the culinary department. Not only does he own a Japanese restaurant, Taku, that serves up Japanese comfort food (complete with beer and shot specials), but the chef has also been a semi-finalist for the James Beard Award on three occasions.
TV SeriesPosted by
Mashed

The Time Top Chef Fans Feel Season 1 Went Too Far

We all love settling into our couches to catch a few episodes of "Chopped" or "Guy's Grocery Games," if anything for the suspense of who will end up victorious at the end of each episode. However, if you're looking for a lengthier competition that allows you to really get to know the contestants, "Top Chef" might be the show for you. For those unfamiliar with the hit Bravo series, the program follows a group of skilled chefs that try to impress a panel of judges by flaunting their culinary skills through challenges related to the city they are filming in, until one contestant ultimately earns the prestigious title of "Top Chef."
Austin, TXPosted by
E! News

Top Chef Winner Gabe Erales Breaks His Silence on Affair Controversy

Chef Gabe Erales has found himself in hot water since being crowned the winner of Top Chef earlier this month. After being accused of sexual harassment, Erales is now telling his side of the story. In a July 23 Instagram post, he confessed that he was fired from his restaurant job in Austin, Texas, after having an extramarital affair.
Salt Lake City, UTnickiswift.com

How RHOSLC's Mary Cosby Really Feels About Heather Gay

"Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Mary Cosby minced no words when sharing how she truly feels about co-star Heather Gay. In a since-deleted post to Instagram (via Reddit) on July 16, she revealed why she blocked Heather on social media. "If you want to know why I Blocked Heather Gay is because Heather Gay is a racist! She admitted and owned it and she knows it! LETS SPEAK TRUTH!" the graphic she shared read. In the caption of the photo, she wrote, "If you want my Truth ask me! I never did anything to #heather.. She's a #karen I don't tolerate haters!" Mary did not reveal the exact situation in which Heather supposedly admitted that she is racist.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Here’s How Marc Anthony Really Feels About J-Lo Moving Their Kids to Be Closer to Ben

Still friends. Marc Anthony’s reaction to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck shows that he has no issues with his ex-wife and her new boyfriend. A source told HollywoodLife on Sunday, July 18, that the “Vivir Mi Vida” singer “doesn’t care” who J-Lo is dating and where she is living. The Selena actress relocated from Miami—where Marc and their two kids, 13-year-old twins Emme and Max, were based—to Los Angeles in June to be closer to Ben. J-Lo, who also lived in Miami with her ex-fiance Alex Rodriguez, owns a $28 million home in Bel-Air, and was seen touring schools in L.A. prior to her move. According to the source, Marc, who still lives in Miami, is “fine” with their kids splitting their time between both coasts.
TV & VideosDecider

‘Top Chef’ Winner Gabe Erales Apologizes for Inappropriate Behavior Which Led to His Firing

The 18th season of Top Chef was the feel-good comfort show we all needed this year. That is, until the final episode, when Padma Lakshmi announced the winner, Gabe Erales. Immediately following Erales’ win, the Austin American-Statesman released an article in which Erales admitted to being fired from his restaurant job at Austin’s Comedor as a result of inappropriate behavior. As head chef there, Erales had an affair with a female employee; and after the affair ended, Erales cut the woman’s hours at the restaurant. Erales’ boss at the restaurant, Philip Speer, said that Erales was let go from his job as head chef for “repeated violations of the company’s ethics policy as it relates to harassment of women.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

How Andrew Zimmern Really Feels About Working With Chip And Joanna Gaines

Celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern is an accomplished television personality. According to his website, Zimmern feels passionate about promoting diversity and cultural tolerance through the culinary arts. He has many television shows to his credit including his latest venture, "Family Dinner" on Magnolia Network. Zimmern believes that this show has its heart in the right place. In fact, he's really proud of it and says that it's powerful to get a glimpse into different cultures through their food and unique stories.
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Bachelorette Season 17 Reality Tv Show – Tayshia Adams And Zac Clark’s Relationship Timeline

Coming up roses! Tayshia Adams’ journey on season 16 of The Bachelorette was unconventional from the start, but after meeting Zac Clark her love story became complete. The California native stepped in as the lead on the ABC courting series after Clare Crawley discovered her individual in suitor Dale Moss two weeks into filming. As her adventure began in November 2020, Adams stepped into the limelight meeting some of the men who previously competed for Crawley’s heart and a few new men.
TV SeriesDecider

‘Below Deck Med’ Recap: Did Chef Tom Cheat on Malia?

“Did you call for a reason or are you just calling to talk?” is never a great line to hear on the phone. It’s only slightly more polite than “Can you just get to the point?” But it’s a valid question that Malia White asks on the latest episode of Below Deck Mediterranean when she gets a call from her ex-boyfriend, Tom Checketts.
TV SeriesDecider

‘Below Deck Med’ Recap: Did Chef Mathew Really Just Quit AGAIN?

Welcome to the most chaotic episode in the history of Below Deck Mediterranean! And to think, Captain Sandy snoozed through it all. There were a whole lot of hot tub hijinks, including second stew Lexi Wilson yelling at….every single member of the crew and then even getting physical with sweet deckhand Mzi, but amongst all that, it appears Chef Mathew Shea has left the boat again.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

How Padma Lakshmi Really Feels About Restaurant Prices

Whether you know her as the TV host from "Top Chef" or the creator of the critically acclaimed Hulu series, "Taste the Nation," Padma Lakshmi is a recipe for success. The reality star is a powerhouse when it comes to all things food. Lakshmi credits her former modeling days to helping launch her culinary career. "It allowed me to travel all over the world, taste the world, and explore places I never would have gotten the opportunity to go to," she shared in an interview with Bravo TV. The Emmy nominee can also add New York Times best-selling author to her impressive resume. Lakshmi is the author of two cookbooks, "Easy Exotic," and "Tangy, Tart, Hot & Sweet," and has also written a memoir titled "Love, Loss and What We Ate." She also has an upcoming children book's "Tomatoes For Neela," publishing in August.
vegoutmag.com

Vegan Chef to Compete on Top Chef Amateurs Tonight

The self-taught chef is putting her plant-based cooking skills to the test as she competes on the Bravo hit show. Vegan Chef Zuliya Khawaja (also known as Zuzu) will make an appearance on Bravo’s Top Chef Amateurs tonight, Thursday, July 15 at 9:15pm EST. A spinoff of the original Top Chef series, Top Chef Amateurs features talented home chefs instead of professional culinarians, and contestants are given the opportunity to put their cooking skills to the test as they compete in challenges throughout each 30-minute episode. On tonight’s episode, Khawaja will be given the opportunity to showcase her vegan culinary talent.

Comments / 0

Community Policy