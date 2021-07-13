Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grundy County, IL

Flood Advisory issued for Grundy, La Salle, Livingston by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 22:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-13 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means minor flooding along waterways and other poor drainage areas is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons in the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters. Expect flooding of creeks, ditches, farmland, roadways, and and other low lying areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Grundy; La Salle; Livingston FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN LIVINGSTON, EAST CENTRAL LA SALLE AND SOUTHWESTERN GRUNDY COUNTIES At 1016 PM CDT, doppler radar indicated heavy rain still continuing across a portion of the area. The heaviest was in southeastern LaSalle County into far western Grundy County where a Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 130 AM CDT. Elsewhere, between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen, with more localized minor flooding expected. Some locations that will experience flooding include Streator, Marseilles, Seneca, South Streator, Grand Ridge, Cornell, Ransom and Kinsman.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Grundy County, IL
City
Marseilles, IL
City
Kinsman, IL
City
Seneca, IL
County
Lasalle County, IL
City
Livingston, IL
County
Livingston County, IL
City
Lasalle, IL
City
Grand Ridge, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Flash Flood Warning#Flood Advisory#Cornell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSNBC News

CDC recommends masks for all K-12 students, even those who have been vaccinated

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Tuesday that all students in kindergarten through 12th grade should wear masks when they return to schools this fall. The newly issued CDC guideline includes youngsters who have already been vaccinated. Last week, the American Academy of Pediatrics also recommended that children...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

VA requires COVID-19 vaccination for health care workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Veterans Affairs on Monday became the first major federal agency to require health care workers to get COVID-19 vaccines, as the aggressive delta variant spreads across the nation and some communities report troubling increases in hospitalizations among unvaccinated people. The VA’s move came on...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Biden announcement on ending U.S. combat mission in Iraq is a case of misdirection

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi's visit to the White House on Monday produced what the Biden administration is marketing as a major announcement about the U.S. troop presence in Iraq: There won't be any U.S. combat troops in Iraq by the end of the year. The U.S. presence in the country will now focus on training, advising and enabling Iraqi security forces to conduct operations independently against the Islamic State militant group.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

With virus surge, US to keep travel restrictions for now

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States will keep existing COVID-19 travel restrictions on international travel in place for now due to concerns about the surging infection rate because of the delta variant, according to a White House official. President Joe Biden earlier this month said that his administration was “in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy