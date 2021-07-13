Severe Weather Statement issued for Graham, Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 20:17:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Graham; Pinal THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN GRAHAM AND EAST CENTRAL PINAL COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 815 PM MST The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.alerts.weather.gov
