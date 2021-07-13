Cancel
Vara raises $4.8M from investors like Go Ventures and Sequoia India’s Surge to digitize Indonesian SMEs’ payrolls

By Catherine Shu
TechCrunch
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you follow startup news from Indonesia, you know that the country’s estimated 60 million small businesses are a hot target for tech companies. BukuKas and BukuWarung, for example, both recently raised large rounds to fuel their race to digitize SMEs’ operations. Founded in November 2020, Vara is focused specifically on making staff management easier for small businesses and their workers, replacing the notebooks or spreadsheets many relied on to keep track of payroll with an app called Bukugaji.

Businessnewsbrig.com

Nium crosses $1B valuation with $200M Riverwood Capital-led round – News Brig

The company, now Singapore-based but shifting to the Bay Area, touted the investment as making it “the first B2B payments unicorn from Southeast Asia.”. Riverwood Capital led the round, in which Temasek, Visa, Vertex Ventures, Atinum Capital, Beacon Venture Capital and Rocket Capital Investment participated, along with a group of angel investors like DoorDash’s Gokul Rajaram, FIS’ Vicky Bindra and Tribe Capital’s Arjun Sethi. Including the new funding, Nium has raised $300 million to date, Prajit Nanu, co-founder and CEO, told News Brig.
BusinessUS News and World Report

Singaporean Payments Firm Nium Raises Over $200 Million to Become 'Unicorn'

(Reuters) - Singapore-based business payments firm Nium raised more than $200 million in fresh funds in a round led by tech investor Riverwood Capital, it said on Monday, as it joined the "unicorn" club of startups valued at more than $1 billion. Including the latest round, which also saw participation...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

AI tech firm DataRobot valued at $6.3 billion after $300 million investment

(Reuters) - Artificial intelligence technology company DataRobot said on Tuesday it has raised $300 million in a funding round led by Altimeter Capital and Tiger Global, more than doubling its valuation to $6.3 billion. New investors including Counterpoint Global, the investment arm of Morgan Stanley, Franklin Templeton, software investor ServiceNow...
Businesscryptonews.com

Third Bank Invests in Fireblocks Making It a Double Unicorn

Digital asset security and asset transfer platform Fireblocks said it has "solidified" its unicorn status after raising USD 310m in Series D funding, boosting its valuation to USD 2bn. The round was co-led by Sequoia Capital, Stripes, Spark Capital, Coatue, DRW VC, and SCB 10X, the venture arm of Siam...
BusinessUS News and World Report

Cyber Insurance Startup At-Bay Raises $185 Million at $1.35 Billion Valuation

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Cyber insurance startup At-Bay said on Tuesday it raised $185 million at a $1.35 billion valuation to expand its business as many in the cyber industry face growing losses due to ransomware attacks. The company said it recently surpassed $160 million in annual recurring revenue on 800%...
BusinessEntrepreneur

Media Processing Company Gumlet Raises $1.6 Mn Funding From Sequoia Capital India's Surge

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Gumlet, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) startup providing new-age media delivery infrastructure to automate the media publishing pipeline, on Tuesday announced $1.6 million in funding by Sequoia Capital India’s Surge. Angel investors Aakrit Vaish, Miten Sampat, Swapan Rajdev, and Yash Kothari also participated in this round.
Businessitresearchbrief.com

GOAT Brand Labs secures USD 36 million in Series A funding round

Apparel-centric platform GOAT Brand Labs has reportedly raised USD 36 million in its first funding round that was led by Flipkart Ventures, Tiger Global Management, and Mayfield. The new funds involve a mix of equity and debt. Other investors in the Series A funding round included Better Capital and Nordstar,...
Businessaithority.com

JupiterOne Adds New Strategic Investors, Cisco Investments And Splunk Ventures, To Support Ecosystem

JupiterOne, a provider of cyber asset management and governance solutions, announced two additional strategic investors, Cisco Investments and Splunk Ventures. This follows JupiterOne’s recent $30M Series B funding round in May 2021 led by new investor Sapphire Ventures. Previously, JupiterOne raised $19 million in Series A funding announced in September 2020. Since September 2020, JupiterOne has raised more than $49 million.
Marketsaithority.com

Pendo Raises $150 Million to Help Companies Deliver Software That Meets Rising User Expectations

LED by B Capital Group, the Round Values Pendo at $2.6 Billion as Company Tops $100m in Arr. Pendo, a platform that accelerates successful product adoption, announced $150 million in funding to help companies bridge the gap between how users expect software to work and their experience actually using it. Led by B Capital Group, with participation from Silver Lake Waterman and existing investors, the Series F round will fund aggressive global expansion, strategic acquisitions and continued innovation in Pendo’s platform that helps product and IT teams drive adoption of the software they build for customers or provide to internal employees.
Businessiotbusinessnews.com

IoT Pioneer Wiliot Secures $200 Million Investment Round

With SoftBank’s Vision Fund 2 backing, Wiliot will accelerate its mission to create a new era of IoT where intelligence and connectivity are brought to trillions of products that move through global supply chains – from crates, packaging, and pallets to clothes, medicine, and perishable goods. Wiliot, the Sensing as...
AnimalsTechCrunch

SoftBank-backed Embark Veterinary valued at $700M after $75M Series B

The Boston-based dog genetics company raised $75 million in Series B funding in what the company is calling “the biggest Series B for a pet startup to date.” SoftBank Vision Fund 2 was the lead investor and was joined by existing investors F-Prime Capital, SV Angel, Slow Ventures, Freestyle Capital and Third Kind Venture Capital.
MarketsMySanAntonio

This fintech raises 5MDD from unicorn founders and angel investors

Clara , financier for the management of expenses within companies, announced today that it has closed an extension of its most recent Series A investment round; being backed by angel investors and founders of unicorns leaders of the current entrepreneurial and business ecosystem. The total amount of the financing is approximately five million dollars.
Detroit, MICrain's Detroit Business

Fintech firm focused on investor rewards raises $2 million venture round

A financial technology startup founded by veteran investor relations executive Jeff Lambert has closed on a $2 million "pre-seed" round of capital, according to a news release. Detroit-based Tiicker, which went live last year, aims to serve as a portal for granting perks to retail stock investors. The $2 million...
Economyirei.com

Auctions go digital, boosting speed and transparency for investors

Who hasn’t seen a live auction? They’re the stuff of Hollywood movies featuring bidding battles between the rich and egoistic, or business news reports about astonishingly high prices being paid for prime assets. Though live auctions are still around, they have become old hat. Like just about everything else in...
TheStreet

Biospectal Raises $4.3M Seed Funding Led By Digital Health Investor, SeedLink

LAUSANNE, Switzerland and SAN FRANCISCO, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Biospectal SA , the remote patient monitoring and biosensing software company, today announced the closing of a $4.3M (€3.7M Euros) round of seed funding led by digital health investor, SeedLink , with additional funding from LabCorp , Athensmed , Swiss based Privilege Ventures and other European and US investors. Biospectal will leverage the new funds to scale its OptiBP™ smartphone blood pressure monitoring application and data platform technology worldwide. Biospectal OptiBP for Android launched in public beta in January 2021. Biospectal OptiBP for iOS is currently in alpha and is planned for public beta launch in the second half of 2021. View a short video of how Biospectal OptiBP works here .

