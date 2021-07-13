Vara raises $4.8M from investors like Go Ventures and Sequoia India’s Surge to digitize Indonesian SMEs’ payrolls

LED by B Capital Group, the Round Values Pendo at $2.6 Billion as Company Tops $100m in Arr. Pendo, a platform that accelerates successful product adoption, announced $150 million in funding to help companies bridge the gap between how users expect software to work and their experience actually using it. Led by B Capital Group, with participation from Silver Lake Waterman and existing investors, the Series F round will fund aggressive global expansion, strategic acquisitions and continued innovation in Pendo’s platform that helps product and IT teams drive adoption of the software they build for customers or provide to internal employees.