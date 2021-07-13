Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Must Have Travel Backpack for Parents

By Joselynn Chua
Posted by 
Suburbs101
Suburbs101
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Don’t miss your chance to own the next IT bag for travel! Parent-owned indie brand NO RECEPTION CLUB is launching the next must have travel backpack for parents. Its first product is a Travel Backpack for Parents called “The Getaway Bag”, to address all the problems that inevitably come up when traveling with a baby, toddler or even a big kid. If you want first dibs on this travel backpack, you can get the NO RECEPTION CLUB travel backpack from Kickstarter. The Kickstarter will run for a limited time, starting July 13th, 2021.

suburbs101.com

Comments / 0

Suburbs101

Suburbs101

Greenwich, CT
14
Followers
37
Post
999
Views
ABOUT

Suburbs 101 is an online lifestyle guide for Suburban living. Get the inside scoop on what it’s really like to live in the suburbs through our interviews with local suburbanites and features on Food, Fashion, Home, Travel, Local News and Local Events.

 https://suburbs101.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backpacks#Long Island#Sidekick
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Travel
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Business Travel
Related
LifestyleMac Observer

Waterfield’s New Air Travel Backpack is Perfect for MacBooks

On Tuesday WaterField introduced the Air Travel backpack with a dedicated office compartment that can fit two laptops and their accessories. This bag is available to preorder today for US$419 and starts shipping on August 6. Air Travel Backpack. It’s made with padded, moisture-wicking straps that tuck away, with leather-lined...
TravelCult of Mac

New Air Travel Backpack lets you strap on a tech-heavy carry-on

Although you never know when Covid-19 lockdowns may keep you on the ground, WaterField Designs’ new Air Travel Backpack may make you want to take flight asap. Use it to pack up a couple of laptops, cables and accessories — and maybe a change of clothes or two — and go.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Model Gets Banned from a Flight Because of Her Outfit

Deniz Saypinar, a female bodybuilder and fitness model on Instagram, was left speechless when she was forbidden from boarding a plane due to the outfit she had on. The Turkish athlete had booked a flight from Dallas-Forth to Miami on July 8 in order to attend Swim Week, but when it was time to board, the agent at the gate stopped her dead in her tracks.
Carsthefocus.news

What is the meaning of ‘Bon Quisha’? Lumberton Honda dealership term explored

Trinity Bethune from North Carolina was misnamed “Bon Quisha” by a Lumberton Honda employee on social media, after purchasing a Toyota Camry from the dealership. She, a young Black woman, recently gave an interview with WTVD, in which she calls the term “almost a racial slur”, but its meaning is far from unequivocal. So, what could be the meaning of “Bon Quisha”?
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Upworthy

Black woman leaves Saks store in tears after employees ignored her and helped everyone else

Erica Wiltz, a model, opened up about her terrible experience at the Saks Fifth Avenue in Manhattan. Wiltz, who hails from New York City, documented the casual racism in a TikTok video that showed her waiting at the store and an employee walking away from her. Wiltz waited patiently as the employees of the luxury store catered to a white woman, the only other customer at the store. Wiltz saw that the staff were really nice to the white woman as she excitedly tried on a different set of shoes. She was happy to see her being treated that way and waited for her turn. They barely even acknowledged Wiltz's presence as she waited patiently.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Don't Go Here While the Delta Variant Is Surging, Experts Warn

The Delta variant has brought on a new surge of COVID cases in the U.S. Overall cases in the country have increased by nearly 50 percent in the last week, with more than 80 percent of these new cases being caused by infections with the variant, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But some states are experiencing higher infection rates than others, which means you should travel with caution.
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Airline apologises to passenger after telling her she was showing too much skin to fly - when she was wearing TWO crop tops and full-length gym pants

Air New Zealand have issued an apology after workers asked a passenger to cover up before boarding a flight because her clothing was too revealing. Courtney Newbold was boarding a flight from Rarotonga in the Cook Islands to Auckland on Friday when two different flight attendants said her outfit showed 'too much skin'.
Beauty & FashionPopSugar

40 Cute Summer (and Fall!) Handbags We're Eyeing From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is here, and there's nothing quite like shopping your new fall staples at a discount. As much as we love our clothes and shoes, at the end of the day, there's something special about handbags. A great bag can elevate even the most casual looks, and will transform any outfit from day to night. If you're shopping the annual sale, we'd highly recommend you check out the epic selection of bags.
Kidsaudacy.com

Dr. Miles - Parents refuse to pick their kid up from a sleepover and interrupt their date night

Our Dr. Miles Intervention today involves a classic scenario every parent will come to face a some point or another: letting your kid sleep over at a friend's house. Apparently, a couple had another child sleeping over at their house and the kid refused to eat what they had prepared for dinner. The kid said "no," which in turn made their own child say "no," and that made momma bear mad.
New York City, NYdowntownmagazinenyc.com

Head to Toe in This Summer’s Must Have’s

The summer might be halfway over (to our dismay) but this season’s trends are steadfast. This summer’s best brought back color into our lives and a nostalgic sense of playfulness that evoked a time of yesteryear. Here are some of the best trends to come out of this season. Are they here to stay?
ShoppingDetroit Free Press

You can get a Kate Spade purse for up to 78% off plus a free gift today

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Wish you had a boldly colored bag or wallet to flaunt through the rest of summer? With all the bright colors on the sidewalks and runways alike, we get it. Luckily for us, so does Kate Spade. Even luckier for us, today just so happens to be the Kate Spade Surprise Sale, which means for a limited time, you can get a deal on a Kate Spade purse, or on the brand's wallets and jewelry for summer and beyond, all for up to 75% off.

Comments / 0

Community Policy