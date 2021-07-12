Dorothy L. Christopherson, 92, of Williston, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her family, on Friday morning, July 9, 2021. Her Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, Rev. Steve Anderson will officiate the service. Interment in Hillside Memory Gardens will follow the service. Visitation, at Everson Coughlin Funeral Home will be held on Monday, July 12, 2021 from 12:00 PM – 7:00 PM, friends and family are welcome to sign the guest book and view photos in honor of Dorothy.