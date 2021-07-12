Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Williston, ND

Dorothy L. Christopherson, 92

Williston Daily Herald
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDorothy L. Christopherson, 92, of Williston, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her family, on Friday morning, July 9, 2021. Her Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, Rev. Steve Anderson will officiate the service. Interment in Hillside Memory Gardens will follow the service. Visitation, at Everson Coughlin Funeral Home will be held on Monday, July 12, 2021 from 12:00 PM – 7:00 PM, friends and family are welcome to sign the guest book and view photos in honor of Dorothy.

www.willistonherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Williston, ND
Williston, ND
Obituaries
City
Epping, ND
City
Springbrook, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funeral Service#The Epping High School#Ladies Aid#Colonial Shop#Robinsons Jewelry#The Visiting Angels#Tribute Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set on Tuesday and had to be hospitalized. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

DOJ declines to back Mo Brooks's defense against Swalwell's riot lawsuit

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Tuesday declined to back a Republican lawmaker's legal defense against a lawsuit accusing him of helping to foment the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. DOJ lawyers said in a court filing that they were declining to certify Rep. Mo Brooks 's (R-Ala.) claim that he was acting within the scope of his official duties as a member of Congress when he delivered a speech to Trump supporters at the Jan. 6 "Stop the Steal" rally.

Comments / 0

Community Policy