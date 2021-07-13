Everything You Need To Know About Charging The Mustang Mach-E

Upon the release of the Mustang Mach-E earlier this year, Ford fans can officially call themselves members of the electric vehicle community. The legacy automaker attached a legendary name to their newest technology and introductory electric vehicle. While the Mach-E has received some mixed reviews in its early months of ownership, it has been a relatively well-received vehicle. However, Ford still operates with dealerships, which is a big turn-off for many car buyers, and for a good reason. One Mach-E owner was excited to pick up his new EV until a $10,000 addition to the taxes and fees summary, labeled as a “Document Fee,” almost stopped the delivery of the car. However, it turned out to be a big misunderstanding and only ended up being a glitch on the Ford website.