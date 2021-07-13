Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

‘Night Court' Actor Charlie Robinson Dead at 75

By City News Service
NBC Los Angeles
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFuneral services were pending Monday for veteran character actor Charlie Robinson, best known for his role as the court clerk on the classic sitcom “Night Court.”. Robinson, 75, died Sunday at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. A representative for the actor told various media outlets that Robinson died from cardiac...

www.nbclosangeles.com

Comments / 4

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allison Janney
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Buffalo Bill
Person
Antwone Fisher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Sugar Hill#Christian#Cbs#Night Court#Night Court#Cbs#The Houston Music Theatre
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Burbank, CANew York Post

‘The Golden Girls’ actor Chick Vennera dead at 74

Chick Vennera, a veteran actor of stage and screen, has died from cancer at his home in Burbank, California. The 74-year-old’s death was confirmed by his daughter, Nicky Vennera, Deadline reported. The multi-talented actor, singer and dancer starred on Broadway, in films, television series and animated series throughout his nearly...
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Stuart Damon, ‘General Hospital’ Actor, Dies at 84

Stuart Damon, who best known for his role on “General Hospital,” has died. He was 84. “He’d been struggling with renal failure for the last several years,” ABC7 reporter George Pennacchio confirmed in a Facebook post. “He was a kind, loving and friendly man. It’s something Christopher heard his entire life. It was my honor to know Stuart Damon. May this Prince R.I.P.”
CelebritiesPosted by
TheDailyBeast

‘Parent ’Hood’ Star Suzzanne Douglas Dies at 64

Actress Suzzanne Douglas, who played dozens of roles throughout her four-decade career, has died at her home on Martha’s Vineyard from complications of cancer, her husband said. She was 64. “The industry has lost a truly talented artist with the passing of Suzzanne Douglas,” her publicist Penny Vizcarra said. “She touched everyone who knew her and was lovely in every sense of the word.” Douglas was born in Chicago and raised by a single mom, eventually making her silver screen debut in Tap. She went on to star in the WB series The Parent ’Hood and had roles in Whitney, The Inkwell, Jason’s Lyric, and How Stella Got Her Groove Back. In January, she revealed on Facebook that she’d battled “two life threatening cancers,” encouraging others to not let “poor health interrupt your purpose.”
Posted by
KFI AM 640

Filmmaker, Actor Robert Downey Sr. Dies At 85

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Funeral services were pending today for filmmaker and actor Robert Downey Sr., father of Oscar-nominated actor Robert Downey Jr. The senior Downey died Tuesday night, his son announced on his Instagram page. “Last night, dad passed peacefully in his sleep after years of enduring the ravages...
CelebritiesPopculture

Jake Adams, Adult Film Actor, Dead at 29

Jake Adams, a veteran adult film star with over 700 credits, was killed in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday. He was 29. The crash happened on the 101 Freeway in Encino, California. Adams' real name was Anthony Estes, according to Complex. The crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle at...
CelebritiesComicBook

Gladiator Actor Mike Mitchell Dead at 65

Mike Mitchell — an actor featured in acclaimed blockbusters like Gladiator and Braveheart — has died. TMZ first broke the news on Saturday, suggesting the actor died from a heart attack while in Turkey. Mitchell's management team confirmed the news with the tabloid. He was 65. "It was very hard...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
extratv

Actor Daniel Mickelson Dead at 23

“Mani” actor Daniel Mickelson has died at the age of 23. A cause of death has not been revealed. On Monday, Mickelson’s sister Meredith broke the sad news on her Instagram Story, writing, “My heart is shattered & to write this feels so wrong and i don’t even know what to say. Yesterday i lost my brother, best friend & the other half of my heart. There wasn’t a person i loved more on this earth. theres no words that can do him justice that i could write. to know him was to love him. he was the happiest brightest smiley most sunshine human to exist and I’m so happy God chose me to be his sister for his whole amazing life.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Remember Kim Parker from 'Moesha'? She's 42 Now & Looks Almost the Same as Her Younger Self

Countess Vaughn is famous for portraying Kim Parker's character in "Moesha." Meet the actress, who is now 42 years old, a mother of two, and seems not to have aged a bit. Actress Countess Vaughn was born on August 8, 1978, in Idabel, Oklahoma. She started singing in church at three and continued on that path, which eventually led to her becoming the "Star Search" junior vocalist champion and overall champion at nine.
CelebritiesVulture

Suzzanne Douglas, TV Matriarch and Veteran Actress, Dead at 64

Suzzanne Douglas, an actress who enjoyed four decades of robust television work, has died at the age of 64 of unknown causes. Entertainment Weekly reports that remembrances of Douglas have been posted to Facebook by a cousin and a good friend, which served as confirmation of her passing. “I got to stand beside greatness,” wrote the friend. “I’ve got a heavy heart, but I’m blessed to be a part of the legacy you touched. I am better because I knew you. Heaven is richer.” A presence in the industry since the ’80s, Douglas is perhaps best known for her role in the ’90s WB sitcom The Parent ’Hood, in which she portrayed a working law-student matriarch for five seasons. She also had prominent roles in shows such as Against the Law, Touched by an Angel, Promised Land, and The Parkers; her final role came in 2019, when she starred in Ava DuVernay’s Central Park jogger-case miniseries, When They See Us. In a statement on Twitter, DuVernay remembered Douglas as a “quiet, elegant force” while filming. “A gentlewoman. A gem of a lady. A confident, caring actor who breathed life into the words and made them shimmer,” she added. “I’m grateful that our paths in this life crossed. May she journey on in peace and love.” Douglas is survived by her husband and her daughter.
enstarz.com

Raymond Cavaleri Dead at 74: How did the 'Dennis The Menace' Child Actor Die?

Raymond Cavaleri, a former child actor who later became a talent agent, died at the age of 74. According to Deadline, Cavaleri died on July 19 in West Hills, California. His passing was announced by his son, Damian, to the outlet. Damian Cavaleri noted that his father died peacefully surrounded...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Has Life Been Like For Amanda Kloots After Nick Cordero Died?

Amanda Kloots captured our hearts in 2020 with her social updates about her husband, Nick Cordero. Kloots, a celebrity fitness trainer, and Cordero, a Broadway star, moved to Los Angeles in the fall of 2020 with their baby, Elvis. Cordero became sick with COVID-19 in March 2020 following a trip to New York City. The Broadway actor was hospitalized in late March, per People; he was placed in a medically-induced coma. During Cordero's 13 weeks in the hospital, his leg was amputated, and he received a pacemaker.
TV ShowsEssence

Five-Time Emmy Nominated Actress Marla Gibbs' Nearly 50-Year Career In Photos

Gibbs was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame July 20th at the age of 90. With a career spanning six decades, comedic actress Marla Gibbs was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame yesterday. During the unveiling ceremony in Los Angeles where Gibbs was joined by friends, family, and producer Norman Lear who created the show that would launch the 90-year-old into stardom, she told those gathered, “I never thought it would happen, but here it is.”

Comments / 4

Community Policy