Challenged Champions And Heroes Has Partnered With The City Of Groveland To Honor And Recognize Special Needs Families In Groveland (July 24)
The City of Groveland is pleased to announce its partnership with the Challenged Champions and Heroes Organization, to host a Special Needs Award Ceremony on Saturday, July 24, 2021. Challenged Champions and Heroes (CCH) is a national organization that looks to bring honor and recognition to the physically and mentally challenged people of the world, along with their families and caregivers. Challenged Champions and Heroes was founded by Dr. Robin Lococo.sltablet.com
