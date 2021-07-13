Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Groveland, FL

Challenged Champions And Heroes Has Partnered With The City Of Groveland To Honor And Recognize Special Needs Families In Groveland (July 24)

sltablet.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Groveland is pleased to announce its partnership with the Challenged Champions and Heroes Organization, to host a Special Needs Award Ceremony on Saturday, July 24, 2021. Challenged Champions and Heroes (CCH) is a national organization that looks to bring honor and recognition to the physically and mentally challenged people of the world, along with their families and caregivers. Challenged Champions and Heroes was founded by Dr. Robin Lococo.

sltablet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Groveland, FL
Local
Florida Society
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Awards Ceremony#Hope International Church#Groveland Fl 34736#Joscelynramoscampbell Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
POTUSNBC News

CDC recommends masks for all K-12 students, even those who have been vaccinated

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Tuesday that all students in kindergarten through 12th grade should wear masks when they return to schools this fall. The newly issued CDC guideline includes youngsters who have already been vaccinated. Last week, the American Academy of Pediatrics also recommended that children...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

With virus surge, US to keep travel restrictions for now

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States will keep existing COVID-19 travel restrictions on international travel in place for now due to concerns about the surging infection rate because of the delta variant, according to a White House official. President Joe Biden earlier this month said that his administration was “in...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Biden announcement on ending U.S. combat mission in Iraq is a case of misdirection

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi's visit to the White House on Monday produced what the Biden administration is marketing as a major announcement about the U.S. troop presence in Iraq: There won't be any U.S. combat troops in Iraq by the end of the year. The U.S. presence in the country will now focus on training, advising and enabling Iraqi security forces to conduct operations independently against the Islamic State militant group.
Utah StatePosted by
The Associated Press

At least 7 killed in 20-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

KANOSH, Utah (AP) — At least seven people were killed in a 20-vehicle pileup during a sandstorm Sunday afternoon, Utah Highway Patrol said. The crashes happened on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh, according to a news release. Several people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition. Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.

Comments / 0

Community Policy