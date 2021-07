Also known as “Ace, the Beast,” Ace loves playing video games, watching pro wrestling matches, and enjoying every Jurassic Park and Jurassic World movie 100 times over. Though practically fearless, Ace is no stranger to hardship. Ace’s family discovered this year that he has Leukemia. Treating Ace’s condition has meant many changes to his family’s routine. This energetic and fun-loving goofball must trade his precious hours of play for IVs, transfusions, chemo treatments, and many days and nights in Riley’s Hospital. No family should have to worry about the cost of treatment while also providing 24/7 care and comfort during this long and difficult process.