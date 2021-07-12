Cancel
Cancer

EXODUS Drummer TOM HUNTING Undergoes Successful Total Gastrectomy

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEXODUS drummer Tom Hunting has undergone a successful total gastrectomy, less than five months after he started treatment for squamous cell carcinoma (SCC) of the stomach. Hunting's EXODUS bandmate Gary Holt took to his Instagram about 45 minutes after the completion of the surgery — which lasted between four and five hours — and said that "everything went according to plan." He added: "Gastrectomy complete, heavily sedated but all cancer and mesothelioma nodules removed. He's a warrior." He went on to thank the fans "for all the positive vibes."

Sacramento, CABLABBERMOUTH.NET

EXODUS, MACHINE HEAD, HIRAX Members Perform 'A Lesson In Violence' At TOM HUNTING Benefit Concert (Video)

Current and former members of EXODUS, MACHINE HEAD, HIRAX and FORBIDDEN performed the EXODUS classic "A Lesson In Violence" with hardcore punk legends THE BONELESS ONES last night (Saturday, July 17) at Holy Diver in Sacramento, California. The event was a benefit for EXODUS drummer Tom Hunting who recently underwent a successful total gastrectomy, less than five months after he started treatment for squamous cell carcinoma (SCC) of the stomach. Video footage of the performance — featuring Gary Holt (EXODUS, SLAYER), Katon W. De Pena (HIRAX), Craig Locicero (ex-FORBIDDEN), Rick Hunolt (ex-EXODUS) and Chris Kontos (ex-MACHINE HEAD) — can be seen below (courtesy of Capital Chaos TV).
CelebritiesantiMUSIC

Exodus' Tom Hunting 'Cancer Free' Following Surgery

Exodus drummer Tom Hunting has been declared cancer free" following his recent total gastrectomy surgery to treat his squamous cell carcinoma (SCC) of the stomach, according to his bandmate Gary Holt. The guitarist shared the following update via social media on Monday (July 26th), "Update of Tom! Tom has been...
Eureka, CABLABBERMOUTH.NET

Metal Musicians React To Passing Of METAL CHURCH Singer MIKE HOWE

QUEENSRŸCHE frontman Todd La Torre, former DREAM THEATER drummer Mike Portnoy and German metal queen Doro Pesch are among the musicians who have reacted on social media to the passing of METAL CHURCH singer Mike Howe. Howe died Monday morning (July 26) at the age of 55 at his home...

