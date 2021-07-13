Denver City Council confirms DIA's new chief executive officer
DENVER — Denver International Airport (DIA) has a new CEO following the confirmation of nominee Phil Washington from Denver City Council in a meeting Monday evening. Washington ran the Denver Metro Area's Regional Transportation District before leaving to take over the transportation agency in California. He announced in February he would be resigning in May. DIA CEO Kim Day announced her retirement in May. Earlier in June, Hancock announced he was nominating Washington to take Day's spot as CEO.www.9news.com
Comments / 0