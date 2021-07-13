Cancel
'I kept hitting him with my elbow' | Bar patron helps stop man who allegedly fired gun, crashed truck into windows

Cover picture for the articlePAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — The man accused of driving a car into a Hiram bar and opening fire over the weekend made his first appearance in court on Monday morning. According to a release from the Hiram Police Department, 34-year-old Eduardo Morales is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of aggravated battery. A judge denied Morales bond.

