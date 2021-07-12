Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Anti-gang law used for first time in hearing of drive-by shooting case

Wave 3
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Cowley's car was stolen from right outside his home around Memorial Day. Three weeks later, the car was found with the front windshield nearly shot out. JCPS issues new guidance for mask-wearing among unvaccinated students, staff. Updated: 7 hours ago. Beginning July 12, students and staff inside JCPS property...

www.wave3.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drive By Shooting#Wave 3 News#Jcps#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Louisville, KYWave 3

Teenager shot on Breckenridge Lane sent to hospital, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police said a teenager shot on Breckenridge Lane Tuesday evening has been sent to the hospital. Around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 3400 block of Breckenridge Lane around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday on reports of a shooting in the area, according to LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff.
Lexington, NEknopnews2.com

Two suspects arraigned in Lexington drive-by shooting murder case

LEXINGTON, Neb. (KNOP) - Two 19-year-old suspects accused of killing a Lexington man earlier this month in a drive-by shooting were arraigned in Dawson County Court Tuesday morning. Adalberto Saenz-Gonzalez and Francisco Hernandez-Corona appeared before Judge Jeffrey Wightman. They are being charged with first-degree murder and use of a deadly...
Public Safetytheeastsiderla.com

Man wounded in Echo Park gang shooting

Echo Park -- A man was in stable condition after being injured tonight in what police described as a gang-related shooting. The shooting took place at about 7:20 pm in the 1500 block of Mohawk Street, said LAPD spokesman Mike Lopez. The victim, described as a Latino in his late...
Columbus, OHWSYX ABC6

Man shot multiple times in drive-by shooting in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times while driving in northeast Columbus. At about 5:50 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the area of Woodland Avenue and East Fifth Avenue on the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they located an unoccupied...
Louisville, KYWave 3

Thomas Czartorski excessive use of force video

Double homicide at Bashford Manor apartments, neighbor stunned no one called in shooting. Officers were called to the 700 block of Trafalgar Square around 6 p.m. on reports of a shooting at the location. WAVE 3 News: Tuesday evening, July 13, 2021. Updated: 7 hours ago. WAVE 3 News: Tuesday...
Louisville, KYWave 3

Accused kidnapper’s bond will stay at $1M

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A parent’s horror movie played out in Valley Station on July 3. Neighbors helped save a young girl after they said they saw a stranger snatch the 6-year-old and throw her in his car. Robby Wildt, 40, was caught less than an hour later by police....
Louisville, KYWave 3

LMPD: 2 people shot and killed at Bashford Manor apartment complex

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two victims were found shot and killed at a Bashford Manor apartment complex Tuesday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff confirmed officers were called to the 700 block of Trafalgar Square around 6 p.m. on reports of a shooting at the location.
Video GamesPosted by
The Charleston Press

Months old baby starts crying, mother’s boyfriend beats the baby to death for interrupting his video games, faces upgraded charges

The mother of the 4-month-old baby girl beaten to death is heartbroken, after her boyfriend beat to death the baby girl because she interrupted his video games when she started crying. The suspect was initially charged with attempted murder and assault, but could now face upgraded charges following the death of the baby girl.
Culpeper, VACulpeper Star Exponent

Preliminary hearing set in Vantage Place first degree murder case

A preliminary hearing has been set for the 66-year-old Culpeper man charged with first degree murder and malicious wounding in last year’s death of Torri Kim Robinson. Defendant Leroy Chandler is due back in Culpeper General District Court at 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 30. Orange attorney Amy Harper is representing him.
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Independent

‘I’m speechless’: Video of Atlanta police kicking handcuffed woman in face leaves family ‘horrified’

Two Atlanta police were taken off the streets this week after video went viral which appears to show an officer kicking a handcuffed woman in the face as his partners look on impassively.The woman’s family said the video, recorded on Monday by a neighbour and first posted on the social media page of the crowd-sourced news organisation ATLUncensored, left them “speechless.”“It was a woman down on the ground in handcuffs. I am totally horrified,” her aunt, Nell Gibson, told a local CBS affiliate. “I’m speechless. Not only that, it’s a police officer.”@Atlanta_Police response: the actions of the sergeant appear...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Jamie Frick Charged With Murder In Connection To Fatal Shooting At Pat’s Steaks In South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A second person has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a man at Pat’s Steaks in South Philadelphia last week. Jamie Frick, 36, was charged with murder and other related offenses Tuesday, police say. Paul Burkert, of Reading, has already been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of 22-year-old David Padro of Camden, New Jersey. Burkert’s defense attorney, Charles Peruto Jr., confirms Frick is Burkert’s girlfriend. Peruto said the shooting was a case of self-defense, claiming his client was being “getting pummeled” before the shooting early Thursday outside Pat’s King of Steaks. Peruto said his client was left with cuts on his face and his own blood in his hair, face, chest and clothing. He called the shot “a necessary action to prevent serious bodily injury to himself.” Police have not said what Frick’s role was in the incident. She is being held without bail.
Denver, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Federal Courthouse In Downtown Denver Forced To Lock Down After Report Of Active Shooter

DENVER (CBS4) – The Alfred A. Arraj U.S. Courthouse at 19th and Champa Streets in downtown Denver was placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon for a report of an active shooter. The lockdown was reportedly lifted at around 1:45 p.m. according to an employee at the courthouse. (credit: Google) Katrina Crouse, the Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal, told CBS4 it does not appear to be a targeted attack related to any federal property, and their investigation has revealed the shooting happened adjacent to the federal courthouse. The employee at the courthouse told CBS4 after the lockdown was lifted that the scene was calm and not chaotic. (credit: CBS) Copter4 flew over the scene as several police officers were surrounding a black pickup truck at 20th and Champa at around 2 p.m. near the courthouse. Denver police say one man walking near the courthouse exchanged gunfire with another man inside the black truck. The man in the truck was taken into custody, while police continue to look for the pedestrian.

Comments / 0

Community Policy